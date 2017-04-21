Police: Lincoln woman interfered with Ohio Street shooting investigation
A Lincoln woman was arrested Friday for interfering with the investigation of the Easter homicide on Ohio Street , police said. Cindy McVicar, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Friday after allegedly hindering authorities' efforts to arrest a Connecticut man wanted for murder in the shooting of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of Louisiana.
