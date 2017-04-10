PICA's Annual Perennial Sale

Sunday, April 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Back by popular demand, the annual PICA Sale is here. We are now taking orders for these hardy, field-grown perennials, including many plants native to Maine or New England.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.