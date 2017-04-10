Penobscot County SWCD Pre-Order 2017 ...

Penobscot County SWCD Pre-Order 2017 Plant Sale Going on Now

13 hrs ago

The Penobscot County Soil & Water Conservation District will be holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1423 Broadway, Bangor, ME at the USDA Service Center from 9am-2pm. Pre-sale for plants is still going on till April 21st.

