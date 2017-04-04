Penobscot County signs contract to buy former YMCA for $825,000

Penobscot County has signed a contract to pay $825,000 for the former YMCA rather than take the building by eminent domain to ease jail overcrowding. Purchase of the property will displace CityReach Church and Young's MMA, a martial arts studio, that both lease space in the Hammond Street building, located across Court Street from the Penobscot County Jail.

