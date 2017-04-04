Penobscot County signs contract to buy former YMCA for $825,000
Penobscot County has signed a contract to pay $825,000 for the former YMCA rather than take the building by eminent domain to ease jail overcrowding. Purchase of the property will displace CityReach Church and Young's MMA, a martial arts studio, that both lease space in the Hammond Street building, located across Court Street from the Penobscot County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC