Penobscot County buys condemned forme...

Penobscot County buys condemned former Bangor YMCA

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

The sale of the former YMCA on Hammond Street to Penobscot County was finalized Thursday, a day after the city condemned the building. The locks were expected to be changed Thursday afternoon but the former occupants and owner would be able to retrieve personal property from the building, County Administrator Bill Collins said.

