Nonprofit still grappling for funds to build 24-unit housing complex in Bangor

A local nonprofit tied to the Bangor Housing Authority is struggling to secure funding to build a long-planned and controversial 24-unit affordable housing complex at the corner of First and Davis streets. For years, the Bangor Housing Development Corporation , a nonprofit that owns Bangor Housing Authority-managed properties, has been trying to build the $4.8 million apartment complex that would provide affordable rentals to low- and middle-income working professionals.

