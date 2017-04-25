More than 4,000 patients at risk in h...

More than 4,000 patients at risk in hacking of Bangor psychiatric center

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A hacker stole personal information belonging to more than 4,000 patients of a local psychiatric practice, including medical details and Social Security numbers, an investigation has found. The data breach at Behavioral Health Center occurred March 14, when a hacker using an internet service provider from the eastern European country of Moldova accessed certain folders on the center's server, BHC said Tuesday in a news release.

