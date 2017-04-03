Michela Fiori named to new shared fac...

Michela Fiori named to new shared faculty position in the UNE College of Pharmacy

Michela Fiori, Pharm.D., has joined the University of New England's College of Pharmacy as an assistant clinical professor in a new shared faculty role. Fiori received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Husson University and subsequently completed a PGY1 residency in community pharmacy at Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor, under the leadership of Felicity Homsted, Pharm.D., BCPS.

