Michela Fiori named to new shared faculty position in the UNE College of Pharmacy
Michela Fiori, Pharm.D., has joined the University of New England's College of Pharmacy as an assistant clinical professor in a new shared faculty role. Fiori received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Husson University and subsequently completed a PGY1 residency in community pharmacy at Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor, under the leadership of Felicity Homsted, Pharm.D., BCPS.
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
