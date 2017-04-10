So reads the celebrated final line of the novel " The Handmaid's Tale ," Margaret Atwood's work of dystopian speculative fiction, in which the United States has been transformed into the theocratic, misogynistic Republic of Gilead. The speaker is Professor James Darcy Pieixoto, the director of the Twentieth- and Twenty-first-Century Archives at Cambridge University; and the occasion for his words is an academic conference, the Twelfth Symposium on Gileadean Studies, held at the University of Denay, Nunavit, on June 25, 2195.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.