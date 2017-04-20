Man sentenced for providing alcohol t...

Man sentenced for providing alcohol to teens before deadly car crash

A 22-year-old man who provided alcohol to two Bangor teenagers before they died in a car crash last July in Glenburn was sentenced Thursday at the Penobscot Judicial Center. Cornell Martin, who was convicted of two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors, was sentenced to 364 days in jail, with all but 45 suspended, and one year of probation, during which he must work 100 hours of community service, Marianne Lynch, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, said Thursday.

