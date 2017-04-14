Man doing 45 years for grocery store ...

Man doing 45 years for grocery store stabbing accuses relative of sex abuse

A killer serving a 45-year sentence for slaying a Bangor grocery store worker in 1992 who tried to stop him from shoplifting a six-pack of beer has accused a man of sexually assaulting him decades ago. Richard A. Bailey, 68, of West Lake, Oregon, has been charged with 30 counts of gross sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, a Class A crime, between December 1985 and September 1987.

