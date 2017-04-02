Man dies in single-vehicle crash in E...

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Eastbrook

Yesterday

A Sullivan man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries following a single-car crash in Eastbrook Friday night, which police believed was caused by speeding and alcohol. At 10:20 p.m., a 2008 Ford Focus while traveling south on Route 200 in Eastbrook when it drove off the road at a sharp right-hand corner, striking an embankment, and then a utility pole before rolling over and landing on its roof in the roadway, the Maine State Police said in a news release.

