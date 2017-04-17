Man charged with photographing, sharing picture of two young girls
A local man has been arrested and charged in U.S. District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography, according to information posted Monday on the court's electronic case filing system. Jeffrey D. Swimm, 37, of Bangor, allegedly took sexually explicit photos and videos of two girls, ages 8 and 10, and traded them for other images of child pornography on the Internet between June 20, 2014 and April 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC