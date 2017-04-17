Man charged with photographing, sharing picture of two young girls

A local man has been arrested and charged in U.S. District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography, according to information posted Monday on the court's electronic case filing system. Jeffrey D. Swimm, 37, of Bangor, allegedly took sexually explicit photos and videos of two girls, ages 8 and 10, and traded them for other images of child pornography on the Internet between June 20, 2014 and April 14, 2017.

