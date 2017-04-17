Man charged with photographing, shari...

Man charged with photographing, sharing picture of two young girls

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A local man has been arrested and charged in U.S. District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor and transportation of child pornography, according to information posted Monday on the court's electronic case filing system. Jeffrey D. Swimm, 37, of Bangor, allegedly took sexually explicit photos and videos of two girls, ages 8 and 10, and traded them for other images of child pornography on the Internet between June 20, 2014 and April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar '17 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Penobscot County was issued at April 17 at 3:52PM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,366,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC