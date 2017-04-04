Maine's high court upholds conviction...

Maine's high court upholds conviction of man who caused son's 2012 death

17 hrs ago

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Bangor man found guilty of manslaughter in the Nov. 25, 2012, death of his 3-month-old son, Xander Brown. Dustin Brown, 23, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but 4A1 2 years suspended to be followed by four years of probation following a jury-waived trial.

