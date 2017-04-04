Maine's high court upholds conviction of man who caused son's 2012 death

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Bangor man found guilty of manslaughter in the Nov. 25, 2012, death of his 3-month-old son, Xander Brown. Dustin Brown, 23, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but 4A1 2 years suspended to be followed by four years of probation following a jury-waived trial.

