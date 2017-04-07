Maine's high court rejects man's appe...

Maine's high court rejects man's appeal in Bangor triple murder case

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday unanimously rejected a new trial for the second of two men convicted in a drug deal gone bad nearly five years ago that left three people dead and their bodies burned beyond recognition. Justices heard the appeal of Nicholas Sexton, 36, of Warwick, Rhode Island, in October at Marshwood High School in South Berwick during the court's annual schools tour.

