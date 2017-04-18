Maine ethics watchdog: Tighten lobbyi...

Maine ethics watchdog: Tighten lobbying limits for ex-legislators

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine's ethics watchdog declined to investigate a former Bangor legislator on Tuesday, but his new job prompted an agency proposal to bar all lobbying by former lawmakers until a year after their service ends. The Maine Ethics Commission wants to boost a law passed in 2013 that mandated a year-long "cooling-off period" for former lawmakers entering the lobby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar '17 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Penobscot County was issued at April 18 at 11:13PM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC