Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In Bangor for Prospective Families

Maine Connections Academy , Maine's first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Bangor, at 250 Haskell Rd, Bangor, ME 04401 on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments.

