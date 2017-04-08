Maine airports want to unclog terminals by regulating Uber, Lyft
Maine's two major airports want to regulate and charge ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft that pick up passengers at the terminals. Airport officials are backing legislation that would allow those changes, which they say are needed to prevent chaos outside the baggage claim area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
