Local Residents Join the Alzheimer's AssociationA to Honor those...

Whether it's choosing a favorite activity, hosting an event or joining a team, participants will ignite a global conversation about Alzheimer's disease, the brain and other dementias as part of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness MonthA in June. Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

