Local atheists want to set the record straight about their beliefs

Members of a newly formed atheist group are setting up in downtown Bangor on the day of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to answer questions about who they are and what they believe. An organizer for the Maine Atheists and Humanists said her group wants to clear up any misconceptions that people may have about atheism at West Market Square from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

