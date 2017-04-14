Local atheists want to set the record straight about their beliefs
Members of a newly formed atheist group are setting up in downtown Bangor on the day of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race to answer questions about who they are and what they believe. An organizer for the Maine Atheists and Humanists said her group wants to clear up any misconceptions that people may have about atheism at West Market Square from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC