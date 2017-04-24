Lincoln woman drove Bangor murder fugitive to Portland
The Lincoln woman arrested Friday for allegedly interfering with the capture of a fugitive wanted for murder in the Easter homicide of a man on Ohio Street drove him to Portland after the shooting, it was announced in court Monday. "She simply was asked to drive the vehicle," Dawn Corbett, the attorney assigned to represent Cindy McVicar, 45, of Lincoln, said Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC