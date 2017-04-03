Lenten and Easter services at All Souls Church in Bangor

Lenten and Easter services at All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway: 10 a.m. with distribution of palm strips, Palm Sunday, April 9; Office of Tenebrae with communion, 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13; Taize Easter Eve service of music and prayer, 7:30 p.m. Holy Saturday, April 15; Easter worship, with special music and Easter lilies, 10 a.m. Sunday, April 16.

