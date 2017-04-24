Lee Acad. Softball 0 at John Bapst 35
At Orono, Madi Higgins doubled twice, singled, drove in a run and scored six more as John Bapst of Bangor rolled in the first game of a doubleheader. Emilee Soucie contributed two singles and a double while driving in three runs while also striking out seven in pitching a no-hitter.
