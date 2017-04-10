Kenduskeag update: Six Mile Falls is ...

Kenduskeag update: Six Mile Falls is raging

On Saturday morning, hundreds of paddlers will head to the water for the 51st running of the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. And as happens every year, potential participants have begun to wonder what the stream will hold in store for them this year.

