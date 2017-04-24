Husson University to Confer Three Honorary Degrees at Commencement

Husson University will confer honorary doctorates on three business leaders who have distinguished themselves in the manufacturing, transportation, and communications industries at its 118th Annual Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine, James F. Dicke II, chairman and chief executive officer of the Crown Equipment Corporation, will receive an honorary Doctor of Business degree in recognition of his leadership abilities, his dedication to innovation, and his devotion to public service. He will also deliver the keynote Commencement address.

