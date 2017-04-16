Hundreds shake off winter at 20th annual Wabanaki Spring Social
Men, women and children - many of them wearing their colorful tribal regalia - danced to the beating drums Saturday at the 20th annual Wabanaki Spring Social. There also were prayers and blessings from elders, most in the traditional tongues of the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Micmac and Maliseet tribes, as well as fry bread and hull corn soup, and Native American crafts and other products.
