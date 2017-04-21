How to see 'Ghost Trains' deep in the Maine woods
Shane Morrison is putting together a convoy, and he plans on rolling it across Maine to one of the state's more remote and unlikely reminders of its logging history. On Aug. 4, Morrison will lead a backroad trip into the North Maine Woods in the First Ghost Train Convoy to visit the abandoned steam engines and tramway between Eagle and Chamberlain lakes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC