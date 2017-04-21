How to see 'Ghost Trains' deep in the...

How to see 'Ghost Trains' deep in the Maine woods

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Shane Morrison is putting together a convoy, and he plans on rolling it across Maine to one of the state's more remote and unlikely reminders of its logging history. On Aug. 4, Morrison will lead a backroad trip into the North Maine Woods in the First Ghost Train Convoy to visit the abandoned steam engines and tramway between Eagle and Chamberlain lakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

