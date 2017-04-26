How much does a divorce lawyer actually cost?

How much does a divorce lawyer cost and how do I pay for a divorce if I don't have the money right now? I've never been divorced myself so I don't know the answer to this question, but I imagine that it is not cheap! It probably depends on about a zillion different factors - see how unhelpful I am right now? Since I'm no divorce expert, I'm going to hand this one over to my pal Amy who has the lowdown on cost. Most family lawyers charge for their time at an hourly rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.