HOPE festival's date change makes it more popular than ever with kids
Beth Clark helps Emma Eckert, 11, with her origami swan during the 23rd HOPE Festival at the University of Maine Student Recreation & Fitness Center in Orono Saturday. This year's theme was: "Creating the Future: Art and Social Change" and featured a variety of interactive projects.
