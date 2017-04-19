Homicide victim was in Bangor to visit his son, mother says

The man fatally shot on Ohio Street in the city's first homicide of 2017 had come from New Orleans to visit his 8-year-old son for Easter, the victim's mother said Wednesday. Theresa Durel Reed said she heard from her son's estranged wife that 36-year-old Terrence Durel Sr. had stopped by Ohio Street, where his wife lived, on Easter Sunday when he got into an argument with the wife's boyfriend.

