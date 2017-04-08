Hike for Homeless a 'great way to help out the community'

The team from the local Blue Seal store was very popular at Saturday's Hike for the Homeless, with the four-legged hikers that started the walk at Bangor High School. That's because the five-member team stuffed their pockets with dog biscuits for the 1-mile walk to the Bangor Waterfront, joined by several dozens dogs ranging in size from a bulky St. Bernard to a tiny Chihuahua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.