Hackers steal patients' personal data from Bangor mental health practice

A local psychiatric practice is investigating the illegal hacking of patient records and possible sale of its clients' confidential information to an anonymous bidder. Behavioral Health Center , a longtime outpatient mental health practice near downtown Bangor, is working to determine the nature and extent of the breach, including what patient information was accessed and how many clients are potentially at risk, according to David Farmer, a spokesman for the practice.

