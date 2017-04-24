Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bango...

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor and Lowe's team up for 10th annual National Women Build Week

Read more: Bangor Daily News

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor will work alongside Lowe's volunteers and mostly-female volunteer crews for Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6-14. Habitat's National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build or improve decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

