Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor and Lowe's team up for 10th annual National Women Build Week
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor will work alongside Lowe's volunteers and mostly-female volunteer crews for Habitat for Humanity's 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6-14. Habitat's National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build or improve decent and affordable housing in their local communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
