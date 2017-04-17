Good Grief! Husson Universitys Annual Spring Musical is ?Youre a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Husson University's New England School of Communications ' entertainment production degree program presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. This entertaining musical comedy will be in The Gracie's Black Box Theatre from April 28 30 and promises to be fun for the whole family.
