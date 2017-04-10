Free Birdwalk at the Law Farm hosted ...

Free Birdwalk at the Law Farm hosted by Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Join us for a morning Birdwalk on Earth Day as we explore springtime birds at the Law Farm! On Saturday, April 22nd the Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District will be hosting birding expert, Bob Duchesne, for a Birdwalk, starting at 8:00AM, to view year round birds in Maine and also some returning springtime birds! Bring your binoculars and cameras, wear your mud boots or other sturdy weather-proof footwear, and join us as we hike out to the wetland observation deck and explore the beautiful one mile nature trail, the Looping Trail, all while we experience the joys of birds and their habitat at the Law Farm. The Looping Trail winds through the edge of open fields, softwoods, mixed hardwoods and the edge of a wetland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar '17 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Penobscot County was issued at April 15 at 2:37AM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,529 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC