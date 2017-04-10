Free Birdwalk at the Law Farm hosted by Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District

Join us for a morning Birdwalk on Earth Day as we explore springtime birds at the Law Farm! On Saturday, April 22nd the Piscataquis County Soil & Water Conservation District will be hosting birding expert, Bob Duchesne, for a Birdwalk, starting at 8:00AM, to view year round birds in Maine and also some returning springtime birds! Bring your binoculars and cameras, wear your mud boots or other sturdy weather-proof footwear, and join us as we hike out to the wetland observation deck and explore the beautiful one mile nature trail, the Looping Trail, all while we experience the joys of birds and their habitat at the Law Farm. The Looping Trail winds through the edge of open fields, softwoods, mixed hardwoods and the edge of a wetland.

