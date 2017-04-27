Elephants remain major draw for thriving Anah Shrine Circus
In a time when animal rights protests over elephant and other animal acts have shut down large U.S. circuses, the Anah Shrine Circus has thrived in Bangor and Presque Isle. "It's grown the last four years," Shriner Dennis Hill, local director of the circus for Anah Temple, said of attendance at performances in the two cities.
