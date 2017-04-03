Eckankar book discussions every Wednesday in Bangor
Eckankar, The Religion of the Light and Sound of God, holds its open book discussion 6:30-8 p.m. every Wednesday at 193 State St., next to Frank's Bake Shop. This is an opportunity for spiritual explorers and seekers to learn more about our true identity as a unique and eternal Soul, the strength of Divine Love over fear, and our innate abilities to expand our awareness and enjoyment in life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar 13
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC