Eckankar book discussions every Wednesday in Bangor

Eckankar, The Religion of the Light and Sound of God, holds its open book discussion 6:30-8 p.m. every Wednesday at 193 State St., next to Frank's Bake Shop. This is an opportunity for spiritual explorers and seekers to learn more about our true identity as a unique and eternal Soul, the strength of Divine Love over fear, and our innate abilities to expand our awareness and enjoyment in life.

