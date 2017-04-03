Down to Earth Climate Justice Stories Film and Speaker in Bangor 4/21
"Down to Earth Climate Justice Stories : Changing Hearts, inspiring action" will be shown on Friday, April 21st at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor. Filmmaker Andy Burt will facilitate the discussion following the free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
