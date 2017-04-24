Diabetes Support Group

The St. Joseph Diabetes and Nutrition Center sponsors a free diabetes support group for diabetics and their family members. The group meets the first Thursday of March, April, May, September, October and November from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Willette Conference Center, Building 1, St. Joseph Healthcare Park, 900 Broadway in Bangor.

