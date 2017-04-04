"Cutting Culture" topic of Support Action discussion 4/4/17 in Bangor

"Cutting Culture: Federal budget proposals for libraries, arts, humanities, and public broadcasting" will be the topic of the weekly Action/Support gathering on Tuesday, April 4th from 11 - 12 at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine. Lisa Feldman, a member of Food AND Medicine, which believes that working people need both bread and roses will present information and facilitate a discussion.

