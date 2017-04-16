Couple charged with burglary in connection with string of break-ins in 3 counties
A Troy man and a Newport woman were arrested last week in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts spanning three counties. Jeremy Regimbal, 27, and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Ricci Boutilier, were indicted on two counts each of burglary and nine counts each of theft by unauthorized taking on March 22 by the Penobscot County grand jury.
