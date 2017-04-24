Coastal Washington CIT Names Ellie Burns as Student of the Year
Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Director Mr. Brian Leavitt is proud to announce Ellie Burns, of Marshfield, Maine, as the 2017 Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology Career & Technical Education Student of the Year. Ellie is the daughter of Lida Rolfe and Greg Burns.
