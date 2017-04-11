Civil War Zouave will speak in Bangor...

Civil War Zouave will speak in Bangor on April 20

Humorist Robert "Maynard" Kuprovich adopts a serious persona when he portrays a Zouave with the 114th Pennsylvania Infantry Regiment. He will speak about The Zouave Element at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at the Isaac Farrar Mansion, 166 Union Street, Brewer.

