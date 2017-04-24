Children's Consignment Sale

Children's Consignment Sale

Yesterday

Saturday, May 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Green Puddle Jumpers is having its Spring/Summer 2017 Sale! Come visit a huge, indoor, 2-day children's consignment sale in Bangor! We have clothes, shoes, toys, books and more! Get all your shopping done in one place at a great price.

