Child abuser gets 10-year sentence for child pornography
Twenty years after being convicted of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl, a Bangor man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison on child pornography charges. Ernest Cook, 58, had pleaded guilty in November to possessing child pornography and using the internet with the intention of viewing it.
