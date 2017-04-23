Brewer green thumbs soon will have a community garden where they can plant their vegetables

Cameron Croft , 14, and Donna Reitze , 17, move slabs of wood while Brian Fortie holds a board so Alanna Thomas, 14, can screw it to the support to construct a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday. Members of the Mormon Helping Hands work to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.

