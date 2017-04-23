Brewer green thumbs soon will have a community garden where they can plant their vegetables
Cameron Croft , 14, and Donna Reitze , 17, move slabs of wood while Brian Fortie holds a board so Alanna Thomas, 14, can screw it to the support to construct a raised garden bed for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday. Members of the Mormon Helping Hands work to construct raised garden beds for the Maple Street Community Garden in Brewer Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Bangor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County
|Mar 30
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|3
|Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11)
|Mar '17
|nope
|335
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar '17
|longtail
|1
|Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|William B
|34
|Douche named Hippie (Jul '15)
|Feb '17
|anti hippie
|13
|Bangor kids are evil
|Feb '17
|Debbie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bangor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC