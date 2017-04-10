Book Discussion - Wilber's War

Book Discussion - Wilber's War

Author and former Bangor resident Hale Bradt will join us at the Brewer Public Library on May 15 at 4:00 pm for a discussion of his book Wilber's War : An American Family's Journey through World War II. The book chronicles with sensitive insight the wartime journeys and exploits of the Bangor-area National Guard unit, the 152nd Field Artillery, during its three-year deployment in the Pacific Theater.

