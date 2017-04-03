Blue Hill boy ties for second place at Maine State Spelling Bee
Scientists haven't yet discovered if accurate spelling is an inherited trait, but two Blue Hill brothers have found success by correctly spelling difficult and unfamiliar words in live competition. The younger brother, 12-year-old Colin Aponte tied for second place in the Maine State Bee on Saturday, March 25, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland.
