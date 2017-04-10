BDN wants to hear your stories about ...

BDN wants to hear your stories about the former YMCA on Hammond Street

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Did you spend your childhood at the former YMCA on Hammond Street in Bangor? Did you learn to swim, or play basketball or racquetball there? Did your children attend daycare or after-school programs in the red brick building? Did you improve your health on exercise machines over your lunch hour or early mornings? If so, Bangor Daily News wants to hear your stories as Penobscot County buys the building in an effort to relieve jail overcrowding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bangor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Pedophilia Capital. Palm Beach County Mar 30 Boycott Palm Beach 1
How to piss off pot heads (Jan '16) Mar 24 Anon 3
Bangor Maine Sucks (Nov '11) Mar 13 nope 335
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar '17 longtail 1
News Mass. man faces charges after paving complaints (Jul '09) Feb '17 William B 34
Douche named Hippie (Jul '15) Feb '17 anti hippie 13
Bangor kids are evil Feb '17 Debbie 1
See all Bangor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bangor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Penobscot County was issued at April 11 at 6:04PM EDT

Bangor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bangor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Bangor, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,638 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC