Bangor police investigating report of shooting on Ohio Street

22 hrs ago

BANGOR, Maine - City police are investigating a possible shooting on Ohio Street that was reported to have occurred at a residence there. Sgt. Wade Betters said the officers and detectives from the Bangor Police Department's Central Investigations Division were called to the area of 125 Ohio St. shortly before 3 p.m. At least one tracking dog was brought to the scene, which is close to the intersection of Ohio Street and Highland Avenue.

